Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.18. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87,458 shares during the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.