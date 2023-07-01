AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $5.91 on Friday. AGF Management has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81.

AGFMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

