Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Trading Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS ACGBY opened at $9.78 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $136.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 21.36%.

Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend

About Agricultural Bank of China

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Agricultural Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

