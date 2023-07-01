Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 623,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $77,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $128.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.60. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $144.63.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.47.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,309. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700,101 shares in the company, valued at $336,567,589.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,155,060 shares of company stock valued at $253,870,253 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

