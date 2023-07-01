Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Down 63.3% in June

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the May 31st total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 825,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akanda stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akanda Stock Performance

AKAN stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Akanda has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. The company operates through Cultivation and Distribution segments. It intends to supply medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products.

