Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $128,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Laurentian lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About Alamos Gold

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.