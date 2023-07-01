Albion Financial Group UT Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 293.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,928 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,594,000 after acquiring an additional 797,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,559,000 after acquiring an additional 323,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $151.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

