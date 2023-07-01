Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -112.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 12 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 141 acres of ground leases.

