Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Shares of ALEX stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $20.75.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -112.82%.
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 12 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 141 acres of ground leases.
