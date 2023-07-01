Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Up 225.6% in June

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 225.6% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

ALFVY opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval Corporate has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Alfa Laval Corporate’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Danske cut shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Handelsbanken raised Alfa Laval Corporate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.20.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Featured Articles

