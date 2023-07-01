Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Up 225.6% in June

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2023

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVYFree Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 225.6% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

ALFVY opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval Corporate has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVYFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Alfa Laval Corporate’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Danske cut shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Handelsbanken raised Alfa Laval Corporate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.20.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

(Free Report)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.