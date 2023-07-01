Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Up 378.6% in June

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 378.6% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGMJF opened at $11.31 on Friday. Algoma Central has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

