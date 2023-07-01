Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$74.00 at Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

ANCTF opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.72. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $52.89.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

