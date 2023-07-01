Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$74.00 at National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $52.89.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

