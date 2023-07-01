Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$78.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ATD. CIBC increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.69.

TSE ATD opened at C$67.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$50.21 and a 52-week high of C$68.90.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8010061 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

