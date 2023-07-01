Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Raised to C$74.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.69.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

TSE:ATD opened at C$67.93 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$50.21 and a one year high of C$68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.34.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.97 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 4.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8010061 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.