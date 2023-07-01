Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $105.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.73.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel
In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $100,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,396.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $100,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,458 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,396.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,590,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,787 shares of company stock worth $286,362. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $126.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.14. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.62.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
