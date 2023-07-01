Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $105.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $100,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,396.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $100,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,458 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,396.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,590,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,787 shares of company stock worth $286,362. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $1,988,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $126.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.14. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

(Free Report

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.