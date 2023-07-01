Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $2,297,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

