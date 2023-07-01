Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,318 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $159.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.