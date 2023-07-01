Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $310,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,239.7% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,305,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,412,000 after purchasing an additional 42,010,836 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $178.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

