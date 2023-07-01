Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

ZTS stock opened at $172.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.93 and a 200-day moving average of $166.08. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.