Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,713 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 991.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after buying an additional 3,539,911 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 23,252,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,884,000 after buying an additional 2,565,168 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,017 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,663,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBI opened at $4.54 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

