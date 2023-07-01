Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,983,235,000 after buying an additional 174,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,213,000 after buying an additional 50,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $222.02 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.65.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

