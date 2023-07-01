Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

Fortive stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $74.87.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.