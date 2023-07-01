Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,873 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $485.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $431.02 and a 200-day moving average of $404.17. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $488.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

