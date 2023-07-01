Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,859,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,436,000 after purchasing an additional 979,853 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,734,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,698,000 after acquiring an additional 410,806 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,396,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,622,000 after acquiring an additional 37,966 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after acquiring an additional 196,296 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX opened at $57.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $57.83.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

