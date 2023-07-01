AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Down 53.8% in June

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEAE opened at $10.35 on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltEnergy Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,112,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 6.9% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 273.3% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 84,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 61,907 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 357.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 491,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 383,900 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 39.5% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,833,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 519,498 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

