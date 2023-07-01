Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $103.50. The stock has a market cap of $98.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Altisource Asset Management

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King sold 18,770 shares of Altisource Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,537,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,840 shares in the company, valued at $14,404,812.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $266,000. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

