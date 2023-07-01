Altium (ALMFF) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Free Report) is one of 285 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Altium to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altium and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altium N/A N/A 225.16 Altium Competitors $454.61 million -$11.25 million 604.00

Altium’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Altium. Altium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Altium pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Altium pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 70.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altium and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altium 0 1 1 0 2.50 Altium Competitors 371 1407 3153 18 2.57

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 29.32%. Given Altium’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altium has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Altium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altium N/A N/A N/A Altium Competitors -30.24% -255.51% -7.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.1% of Altium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Altium peers beat Altium on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Altium Company Profile



Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Board and Systems; and Nexar. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker. It also provides Altium 365 cloud platform; Altium Concord Pro, a solution for library management; and Octopart, search engine for electronic parts. The company serves automotive, military/aerospace, bioscience and medical, communication, contract engineering, consumer electronics, education, entertainment, and industrial systems industries. Altium Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

