Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3,632.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,945 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 4,424.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Altria Group by 227.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Altria Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69. The company has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

