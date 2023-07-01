Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3,632.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 251,945 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 140,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 43,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of MO opened at $45.30 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

