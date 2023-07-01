AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in AMCON Distributing in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in AMCON Distributing by 9.1% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMCON Distributing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $203.00 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $154.04 and a 52-week high of $249.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $584.99 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 16.01%.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

