Analysts Set Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Price Target at $14.67

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

ABR stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $16.77.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.67%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 8,776 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,270.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 8,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,658.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,051,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after buying an additional 1,110,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,634,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after buying an additional 264,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,885,000 after purchasing an additional 105,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Free Report

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.