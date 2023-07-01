Analysts Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) PT at $73.55

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

BXP opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $91.71. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.62.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.56%.

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 232.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

