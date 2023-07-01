Analysts Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Price at $143.67

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.67.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $121.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.68. The company has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.14%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.