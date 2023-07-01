Analysts Set Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Target Price at $37.73

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.73.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.86 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $197.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

