Analysts Set Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target at $74.65

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $753,950.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,399,284.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $753,950.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,399,284.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 150,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $10,536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,943,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,976,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,605,483. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Elastic Stock Up 0.0 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $64.11 on Monday. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

