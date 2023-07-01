Analysts Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Target Price at $98.39

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

EMR stock opened at $90.39 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after buying an additional 1,763,928 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 103.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,045,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,420,000 after buying an additional 1,551,800 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

