Analysts Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target at $337.50

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $337.50.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $224.75 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.44 and its 200-day moving average is $291.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

