Analysts Set Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Price Target at $52.50

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. BNP Paribas raised Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. Heidelberg Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Heidelberg Materials’s previous dividend of $0.34. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

