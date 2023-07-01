Analysts Set ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Target Price at $14.39

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.39.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

