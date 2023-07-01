Analysts Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target at $47.22

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of KYMR opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a negative net margin of 340.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 566,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,739,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,417,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

