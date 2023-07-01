Analysts Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Price Target at $70.35

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,380,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of -80.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.