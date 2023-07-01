Analysts Set Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Price Target at $79.50

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.1 %

NTR stock opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.66. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

