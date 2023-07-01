Analysts Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target at $74.44

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $118.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Insider Activity

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $290.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.89 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,512,327.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,512,327.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

