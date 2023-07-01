Analysts Set Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Target Price at $114.27

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.78. Polaris has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $123.87.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 1,473.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,805,000 after buying an additional 619,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,002,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Polaris by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 382,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,671,000 after buying an additional 305,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

