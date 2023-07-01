Analysts Set Relx Plc (LON:REL) Target Price at GBX 2,547.13

Relx Plc (LON:RELFree Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,547.13 ($32.39).

A number of research firms have commented on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,810 ($35.73) to GBX 2,840 ($36.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,585 ($32.87) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 2,621 ($33.32) on Wednesday. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 2,124 ($27.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,735 ($34.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,083.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,550.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,497.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

