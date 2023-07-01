Analysts Set Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Target Price at $220.97

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.97.
CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.
In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 771,961 shares of company stock valued at $161,808,116. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:CRM opened at $211.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.73. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $205.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.
