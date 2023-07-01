Analysts Set Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) PT at $26.17

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dennis Cho acquired 10,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,720.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 4.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 73.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 851.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.61 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 93.32% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

