Analysts Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) PT at $42.00

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after buying an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,885 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after buying an additional 2,459,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $155,410,000 after buying an additional 1,597,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Walgreens Boots Alliance
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.