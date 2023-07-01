Analysts Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) PT at $42.00

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after buying an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,885 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after buying an additional 2,459,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $155,410,000 after buying an additional 1,597,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

