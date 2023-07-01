Analyzing Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) and AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF)

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) and AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tempur Sealy International and AB Electrolux (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempur Sealy International 0 3 6 1 2.80 AB Electrolux (publ) 1 0 0 0 1.00

Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus price target of $42.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.48%. AB Electrolux (publ) has a consensus price target of $135.00, indicating a potential upside of 899.63%. Given AB Electrolux (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AB Electrolux (publ) is more favorable than Tempur Sealy International.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempur Sealy International $4.92 billion 1.40 $455.70 million $2.31 17.35 AB Electrolux (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Tempur Sealy International and AB Electrolux (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tempur Sealy International has higher revenue and earnings than AB Electrolux (publ).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of Tempur Sealy International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Tempur Sealy International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tempur Sealy International and AB Electrolux (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempur Sealy International 8.39% -522.46% 9.76% AB Electrolux (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tempur Sealy International beats AB Electrolux (publ) on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately 700 company-owned stores, e-commerce, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare. It also operates a portfolio of retail brands, including Tempur-Pedic retail stores, Sleep Outfitters, Sleep Solutions Outlet, Dreams, and SOVA, as well as licenses Sealy, Tempur, and Stearns & Foster brands; technology; and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. was founded in 1846 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories. It also provides hobs, ovens, and hoods; and tumble dryers. The company offers its products under the Electrolux, AEG, and Frigidaire brands through retailers, buying groups, and independent stores. AB Electrolux (publ) was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

