Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Shares Gap Down to $11.40

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $11.06. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 150,508 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ARI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 42.44 and a current ratio of 42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.50%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,950.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth $14,510,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,442.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 873,466 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,196,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,537,625,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 983.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 549,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile



Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

